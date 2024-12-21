Jaipur tanker explosion: Death count rises to 14 as half of injured in critical condition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Firefighters engaged in a dousing operation at the accident site on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

The death count in the massive fire in Rajasthan has risen to 14 on Saturday as three other injured succumbed during the treatment. Among the injured, nearly half were critical as stated by the state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

Providing updates, DCP West Jaipur Amit Kumar said, "Death toll in the fire incident on Bhankrota Ajmer Road in Jaipur reached 14." The injured are still being treated in the hospitals while the government is extending support to the victims.

Notably, a truck collided with an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway on Friday morning which led to a massive explosion and fire. In the tragic incident, 37 vehicles were destroyed and 7 people died initially. As half of the injured were critical, the death count has risen to 14.

Soon after the incident, over 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot and dousing operations were started. The traffic was diverted on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. The fire broke out at 5:30 in the morning after the collision. People trapped in the vehicles, including those in a passenger bus present at the spot, were rescued with the help of the fire brigade, civil defence police and local people.

Outlet nozzle was damaged, caused leak

Talking about the reason for the blast, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the SMS Hospital where the injured were being treated. he directed officials to take necessary steps to facilitate relief to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths in the tragic incident. Taking to X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected".