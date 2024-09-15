Rajasthan: 8 dead, 18 injured after Jeep on wrong side collides with truck in Sirohi

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a tragic incident, eight people, including two women and a child, were killed and 18 others injured after a jeep collided with a truck in Pindwara area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday night. According to police, an overcrowded jeep was moving on the wrong side when the incident took place.

Sirohi SP Anil Kumar said police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Pindwada police station SHO Hamir Singh said the overcrowded jeep collided with a truck which left five men, one child and two women dead.

Six pilgrims die as truck rams into van in Bundi

In another road accident in Rajasthan, six pilgrims died while three others were injured in the early hours of Sunday after a speeding truck rammed into a van in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The accident took place around 5 am when nine pilgrims hailing from Devas district in Madhya Pradesh were en route to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district.

The deceased persons were in the age group of 16 to 40 and were identified as Madan Nayak, Mangilal Nayak, Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh and Punam. One of the deceased is yet to be identified.

(With PTI inputs)