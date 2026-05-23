Rajasthan's Jaisalmer faces water crisis amid heatwave: Locals say no water in taps for past 10 days

Jaisalmer:

Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer is facing severe water crisis amid heatwave and locals in the area alleged that there is no water supply in the taps for past 10 days. With temperatures consistently crossing the 42°C mark, the dual crisis of soaring mercury and depleting water resources has pushed both citizens and local authorities to the brink. In the desert district of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, an acute water crisis has triggered widespread resentment among residents.

Tankers arrives only once every 4 to 5 days, locals allege

Citizens in several colonies claim that the water supplied via municipal tankers arrives only once every 4 to 5 days, severely aggravating their plight in the blistering summer heat.

Speaking with ANI, a local complained that days have passed since they recieved water, adding that the complaints made to the officials have been of no avail.

"No water comes out of the taps. It has been 10 days now without water...We told officers several times and even submitted an application, but nothing happened," she said.

Water disruption was caused by maintenance work, say officials

Responding to the public outcry, Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Executive Engineer Niranjan Meena explained that the disruption was caused by scheduled maintenance work on the local canal network, which began on May 10th.

According to Meena, water tankers are being deployed daily to 7 designated locations in informal (kacchi) colonies under strict monitoring. Furthermore, a new water supply scheme backed by the Chief Minister is slated to expand coverage to previously left-out pockets of the city. Canal work was completed yesterday, and the main supply lines have been reopened. Normal water supply is expected to fully resume across all affected areas within 72 hours.

"Work on the canal has been ongoing since 10th May; it was completed yesterday. The water supply to the city resumed yesterday...During this period, water was supposed to be conserved and used. This canal closure was done properly, and there was no issue anywhere. Alternate arrangements for water were made in 'kacchi' colonies. Water supply will be properly resumed within 72 hours. As per the directions of the District Collector, water tankers are sent daily to 7 designated locations in special 'kacchi' colonies. People are getting water through that. Colonies where the water supply was affected for any reason it is being supplied under continuous monitoring. As per the announcement by the CM, the water supply scheme is going to be initiated in several areas of the city. The colonies which are left out will be included, and in the time to come, arrangements will be made for them too," she told ANI.

The temperature in Jaisalmer continues to rise, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a temperature of 42°C on Saturday morning.

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