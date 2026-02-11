Water supply hit in large parts of Hyderabad for 40 hours, check areas affected HMWSSB officials have advised residents in affected areas to use water carefully during the repair period. People are also encouraged to store sufficient water in advance.

Several parts of Hyderabad will face water supply problems after major leakages were detected in the Manjeera Phase-2 water pipeline. The damage has affected the stretch between Patancheru and Hyder Nagar, as well as from Kalabgur to Patancheru, impacting drinking water supply to the city.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), repair and maintenance work will begin at 6 am on February 11 and continue till 10 pm on February 12. During this 40-hour period, some areas will receive water at low pressure, while others may face a complete stoppage.

Several localities to be affected

Residents in many residential and commercial areas are likely to be impacted due to the shutdown. Areas expected to face water issues include Ramchandrapuram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony and Pragathi Nagar.

HMWSSB officials have advised residents in affected areas to use water carefully during the repair period. People are also encouraged to store sufficient water in advance and avoid unnecessary usage until normal supply is restored.

Normal supply expected after repairs

Officials said the repair work is being taken up to prevent further damage and ensure stable water supply in the future. Water services are expected to return to normal soon after the maintenance work is completed.