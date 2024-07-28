Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma gets threat call from Dausa jail, inmate taken into police custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

In a bizarre incident, a prisoner from Dausa jail allegedly made a threat call to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. An officer on Sunday said the police control room received the threat call to kill the CM.

The call was made by a prisoner jailed in a rape case had called Jaipur Police Control Room late Saturday night, said Inspector General of Police (Jaipur Range) Anil Tank.

Police traced the location of the phone number to Dausa Jail. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning, he added.

He said they are investigating how the prisoner got access to a mobile phone.

Earlier in January this year, Sharma received a death threat which was also made from the jail. Police, after the investigation, found that the call was made from Jaipur Central Jail. The caller was an inmate serving a sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

