Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy was taken to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing a sudden nosebleed during a press conference in Bengaluru. The incident occurred while Kumaraswamy was addressing the media, causing immediate concern.





(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



READ MORE | Jairam Ramesh poses five questions to Kumaraswamy on his appointment as Minister of Steel



READ MORE | Karnataka government wants to change Ramanagara district name as it has ‘Ram’ in it: BJP