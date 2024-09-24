Rajasthan govt transfers 22 IAS, 58 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan IAS-IPS transfer: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The transfer order was issued by the Department of Personnel. According to the order, 6 Divisional Commissioners and 6 District Magistrates have been transferred. In the police department, the reshuffle led to the transfer of the Superintendents of Police (SP) in 15 districts along with 2 Range Inspectors General of Police (IGP).

Some IAS officers with their new postings:

Dr Pratibha Singh, who was previously the Divisional Commissioner of Pali, has been transferred and appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.

Rajendra Vijay, the Executive Director of the Rajasthan Urban Development and Infrastructure Corporation (RUDSICO), has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Kota.

The District Magistrates of Sawai Madhopur, Didwana, Rajsamand, Deeg, Beawar, and Churu have been changed.

Some IPS officers with their new postings:

Inspector General (Security) Rajesh Meena has been appointed as the Inspector General of the Udaipur Range.

Ajaypal Lamba has been transferred from the position of Inspector General (Udaipur Range) and posted as the Inspector General of Jaipur Range.

Biju George Joseph will continue as the Commissioner of Police in Jaipur.

Similarly, the Superintendents of Police (SP) for 15 districts, including Hanumangarh, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Bhilwara, Alwar, Ajmer, and Tonk, have been replaced.

Meanwhile, the state government also transferred 183 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers on Monday. The transfer list was issued by the Department of Personnel. As per the list, joint secretary in chief minister's officer Jaswant Singh was transferred to Bikaner as additional divisional commissioner. The list included several additional collectors and sub-divisional officers.

183 RAS officers transferred

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led government made the large-scale reshuffle of officials for the second time in the month of September. Earlier, on September 5, the state government had transferred 108 IAS officers, including the replacement of Collectors in 12 districts.

