Jaipur fire: Former IAS officer Karni Singh Rathore dies in gas tanker crash

Former IAS officer Karni Singh Rathore tragically passed away in a fire accident on Friday morning when his car was engulfed in flames while returning to the city from Bhankrota Agricultural Farm. The fire completely destroyed the vehicle, and Rathore, despite efforts to escape, could not survive the blaze. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed his identity through DNA samples collected from his daughters, as the fire left little evidence behind.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities suggesting that it may have been triggered by a mechanical failure or an external spark. The police have launched a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Rathore, a respected former IAS officer, had served in various key roles, including as the Collector of Ajmer and Sri Ganganagar, and as the Project Director of Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP). He retired in December 2008 after making significant contributions to administrative reforms. Known for his bold and straightforward approach, Rathore’s passing has left his family, friends, and the community in deep mourning.

The death toll from the massive fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway has now risen to 14. On Friday morning, a truck collided with an LPG tanker, causing an explosion and setting off a massive fire. Initial reports stated seven deaths, but the toll increased as three more injured victims succumbed to their injuries. Over 37 vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, including a passenger bus. Around 20 fire engines were rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations began immediately.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph explained that the collision damaged the LPG tanker’s outlet nozzle, leading to a gas leak and triggering the explosion. Many people were rescued from the wreckage, with the help of the fire brigade, local police, and civilian volunteers.

The government has pledged support to the victims, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.