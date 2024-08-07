Rajasthan: Five die as truck rams into bike in Chittorgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Road crash leaves five members of family dead in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan road accident: Five members of a family were killed and a minor girl was injured when a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said today (August 7). The incident occurred on the Chittorgarh-Nimbahera highway on Tuesday night.

Six people were riding on the bike. Two of the deceased worked as labourers at a factory and were returning from work when the accident took place.

Nimbahera Sadar SHO Sanjay Sharma said the information was received at 10:00 pm last night that a heavy vehicle hit a bike near Bhawalia village, which is about seven kilometers away from the city.

"Five people, including a woman and an eight-year-old girl, were killed on the spot whereas another one-year-old girl was injured," he said.

Sharma said that the deceased were identified as Roshan (32), his wife Ramkanya (30), his daughter Tara (11), his brother-in-law Naru (32) and his friend Jeevan (38). He said that Roshan's one-year-old daughter Mahima survived the accident and was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The bodies have been kept at the district hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family for last rites after post-mortem, police said.

