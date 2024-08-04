Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Four killed, five injured in car-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district resulted in four fatalities and five injuries when a car collided with a truck. The family was returning from a religious trip in Uttarakhand.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Jaipur Published on: August 04, 2024 14:40 IST
Rajasthan News
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Four members of a family lost their lives, and five others were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday.

The family had traveled to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for a religious event, where a female relative passed away. After the cremation, they were heading back to their home in Vikramgarh-Alot, Madhya Pradesh, when the accident occurred.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar reported that the driver of the car likely fell asleep, causing the vehicle to slam into a truck that was traveling ahead near the Bhagwatgarh-Trilokpura Banas river, under the jurisdiction of the Surwal police station.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported both the deceased and the injured to a hospital in Sawai Madhopur. The victims were identified as Rajan (22), Monica (24), Rekha (42), and her mother Dhapu Prajapat (60).

(With inputs from PTI)

