Miscreants attack Haryana Police team, free cyber fraudster from custody, in Rajasthan's Deedwana

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Miscreants attacked Haryana Police team and freed cyber fraud from custody in Rajasthan's Deedwana

In a shocking incident, around a dozen miscreants attacked a Haryana Police team and freed an accused arrested on charges of cyber fraud in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district, officials said on Monday.

According to the information, the incident took place in Kuchaman town on Sunday night when a Haryana Police team was returning after arresting the man accused of online fraud, police said. Near Kala Bhata's Dhani, the miscreants rammed their car into the Haryana Police vehicle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Bishnoi said that around 10 miscreants chased the police vehicle and damaged it badly. The attackers beat up the policemen and freed the accused. The miscreants then took the police vehicle driver with them and released him later near a toll booth. The DSP said that the policemen were forced to take shelter at a nearby hotel.

He added that the Rajasthan Police did not have any prior intimation about the action by the Haryana police. After the incident, the Haryana Police personnel informed the local police. Following this, ASP Nemichand Kharia, CO Arvind Bishnoi, and SHO Satpal Chaudhary got the blockade done.

CO Arvind Bishnoi has said that one accused was detained from the Chitawa area and efforts were being made to arrest other accused. Police teams are raiding the possible locations of the miscreants. The police have confiscated the miscreants' vehicle and investigating the matter.