Rajasthan Crime: Youth brutally beaten to death over bike collision dispute in Hanumangarh, two held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident in the Sangaria region of Hanumangarh district, a young man was tragically beaten to death at Jandwala Sikhan village following a confrontation over a bike collision. The assailants reportedly used an iron rod to attack the victim, resulting in severe injuries. Prompt action was taken by the victim's relatives, who first rushed him to the Sangaria Police Station and subsequently to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.

FIR against 5 suspects

The Sangaria police filed a case against five suspects believed to be involved in the brutal assault. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh. Additionally, another individual named Soma Singh is currently receiving treatment at the trauma centre of the district hospital.

What did police report say?

According to the police report, the assailants allegedly beat up the injured youth who had fallen on the road; subsequently, the attackers subjected both victims to a brutal assault using iron rods, leading to the tragic demise of Sandeep Singh.

Main accused arrested

The injured Soma Singh is in critical condition due to the severity of the assault. Circle Inspector Ramchandra Kaswan of the Sangaria police informed that Kuldeep Singh, the brother of the deceased, filed a report at the police station last evening, recounting the gruesome attack that claimed his brother's life and left his friend critically injured. Kaswan claimed that the main accused of murder, the former Sarpanch of Jandwala Sikhan village, Jaskaran Singh and his associate Himmat Singh have been arrested after interrogation.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 20-year-old man kills parents, sister with axe in Nagaur district