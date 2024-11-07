Rajasthan Congress suspends Naresh Meena for filing nomination in bypolls as independent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Naresh Meena suspended from Congress.

Just a few days ahead of the Assembly bypolls to seven seats in Rajasthan, the state unit of the Congress on Thursday suspended its rebel leader Naresh Meena from the party with immediate effect. The action was taken as he filed the nomination as an independent candidate. The party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued an order to this effect, days after Naresh Meena filed his nomination as an Independent candidate to contest the bypoll in Deoli-Uniara against official Congress nominee Kastoor Chand Meena.

The byelections will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23.

It should be noted that Naresh Meena filed nomination after being denied a ticket by Congress, which chose KC Meena as its candidate in the by-polls.

This time, over sixty-nine candidates, including 10 female nominees, will test their electoral luck in the November 13 bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan. The results will be declared in November 23. Of the total candidates, four were held by Congress while BJP, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) hold one each.

Notably, the bypolls on seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan will be the first political test for both the ruling BJP and the Congress after the Lok Sabha polls, .

Right now, the BJP has 114 members in the 200-seat assembly, Congress 65, Bharat Adivasi Party three, Bahujan Samaj Party two and Rashtriya Lok Dal one. There are eight Independent members.