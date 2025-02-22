Congress MLAs spend night inside Rajasthan Assembly after suspension, party to hold street protest today Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot remarked, 'Apki Dadi,' while pointing towards the opposition bench in the assembly on Friday. This prompted uproar in the assembly, leading to the suspension of Congress MLAs.

Amid a political slugfest in Rajasthan, six Congress MLAs, who were suspended from the assembly for the whole Budget Session, spent the night in the Well of the House. They staged a sit-in and then slept inside the assembly. Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress party has announced to hold a protest at Chandpaul Circle at around 2:30 pm.

Regarding protest, Congress Leader Tika Ram Jully said, "The government has no intention of holding discussions. There is no situation of confrontation from our side. Our only small demand is that the words used for Indira Ji be withdrawn. We have no other demand. If even on this matter the ruling party does not agree, then it is wrong. They are tarnishing the dignity of the Assembly. The actions that should be taken by the opposition are instead being carried out by the ruling party here."

Notably, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar on Friday, which led to three adjournments of the House and the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, for the remainder of the budget session.

What led to ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly?

The incident followed after Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot remarked 'Apki Dadi' while pointing towards the opposition bench. The minister, while answering a question regarding hostels for working women, said, "In the 2023-24 budget, also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

The Congress MLAs objected to the remark and stormed to the Well and demanded an apology from the minister.

Chief Whip proposes suspension

After three adjournments, the House reassembled at 4 pm Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs. He said that they "crossed all limits" and their conduct was "inappropriate" towards the Speaker, which cannot be forgiven. The proposal was passed by a voice vote, following which Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the House until 11 am on February 24.

Who all are suspended?

Those suspended include, Govind Singh Dotasra, who is the Rajasthan Congress President, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar Jatav, were joined by their party colleagues.