Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 7 seats to vote on November 13, results on Nov 23, full schedule

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for Assembly elections in Jahrkhand and Maharashtra. Along with that, the EC also announced that bypolls for the 48 assembly constituencies and Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will be on November 13, while the voting will be held in one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra on November 20. And the results will be announced on November 23.

The EC also announced dates for Rajasthan Assembly bypolls and said 7 seats will go to polls on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: Full schedule

Polling on November 13

Counting of votes on November 23

Along with this, the EC said over nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to bypoll that include Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, karhal, Phulpur, katehari, Majhawan, Sishamau.

The EC said In the second phase, voting will be held in one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23, along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The bypolls will be held in 48 assembly seats across 14 states, including UP, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Sikkim. The bypolls to two Parliamentary constituencies- Wayanad and Nanded will also be held, the EC added.

Notably, the Wayanad seat fell vacant after Rahul Gandhi won both Wayanad and Raebareli. Rahul later retained the Raebareli seat and resigned from Wayanad. On the other hand, the Nanded seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao in August.