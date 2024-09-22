Rajasthan: Man killed in clash between groups in Ajmer, JCB set on fire | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Man killed in clash between groups in Ajmer, JCB set on fire.

A violent clash between two groups in Ajmer district's Roopangarh area on Sunday resulted in the death of one person and left another injured. The conflict reportedly erupted over a construction project on a disputed piece of land, allegedly linked to the Jain community. One group protested the construction, accusing the village head of wrongfully leasing the land, though the Jain community distanced itself from the issue.

During the altercation, shots were fired, injuring several people. Additionally, a JCB machine was set on fire by villagers, and another vehicle fell into a nearby drain amidst the chaos. Following the firing, the Roopangarh bus stand and main market were completely shut down. Police forces have been deployed in the area, and efforts are underway to locate the perpetrators as tensions remain high.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar, the confrontation arose over a dispute related to the construction of a shop. The altercation escalated as both groups attacked each other with sticks and rods, leading to one side opening fire. Shakeel Langa, the deceased, suffered fatal bullet wounds, while another individual, Narayan Kumawat, was injured and has been transferred to Ajmer for treatment.

Police Deputy Superintendent Satyanarayan stated that a group arrived to build shops on the disputed land, while another group arrived to assert their ownership. The confrontation escalated, leading to gunfire, which claimed one life and severely injured another. The police have detained one person at the scene and seized two vehicles, while they continue to search for the other suspects involved.

