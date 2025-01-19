Rajasthan accident: Three including couple die as two vehicles collide with each other in Jhunjhunu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a heart-wrenching accident that took place in Rajasthan’s Malsisar area in Jhunjhunu district on Sunday, three people were killed including a couple and a driver. Four others were also injured in the accident that took place when two vehicles collided with each other near Rampura village around 4 pm.

In the accident, Jamnadatta, a resident of Bidasar and his wife Ratni, and Bolero driver Ranveer Singh, a resident of Bhutiya Bas in Malsisar, died.

Jamnadatta and his wife were returning from their in-laws' house in Likhva. A seriously injured woman has been referred to Jaipur. While three other injured people travelling in the other vehicle have been admitted to BDK District Hospital.

How did the accident happen?

This accident happened on a slope near Rampura Basti. According to the police, one of the cars lost control and collided with another vehicle coming from the front. The collision was so severe that the Bolero overturned and there was a loud explosion.

Local people immediately reached the spot and pulled out the people trapped in the Bolero. The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

Soon after the accident, a massive traffic jam blocked the road for some time, however, the police managed to normalise the rush.

(Report-Amit Sharma, Jhunjhunu)