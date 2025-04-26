Pakistan deploys army in bunkers near Rajasthan border amid rising tensions over Pahalgam terror attack Pakistan has deployed its army in bunkers near the Rajasthan border amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, while India conducts search operations and identifies local militants linked to Pakistan-based terror groups.

Jaipur:

A major development has emerged from the Rajasthan border, where Pakistan has reportedly instructed its military to remain in bunkers due to escalating tensions in the region. The Pakistani Rangers and the Border Action Team (BAT) have been deployed in these bunkers as part of heightened security measures. Additionally, a medical team has conducted a war exercise in Sindh, further indicating the preparation for a potential conflict. Pakistan is gathering all necessary resources for a war zone as the situation intensifies.

This move comes in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where several Indian nationals lost their lives. India has responded swiftly, demonstrating a strong stance, which has caused concern in Pakistan. The country seems increasingly anxious, as India's military posture suggests a readiness to act.

Search operations underway in South Kashmir

In South Kashmir, the security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have launched a massive cordon-and-search operation. The security personnel are conducting thorough searches of homes and rooms, ensuring all areas are checked with utmost caution. Roads are also being cleared as part of the ongoing security measures aimed at apprehending potential militants.

Intelligence Agencies Release List of 14 Local Militants in Jammu & Kashmir

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have released a list of 14 local militants operating in Jammu and Kashmir. These individuals, aged between 20 to 40, have been providing ground-level assistance and logistics to foreign militants infiltrating the region from Pakistan. According to sources, these militants are affiliated with three major Pakistan-based terror organizations: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Among the identified militants, three are linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, eight to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and three to Jaish-e-Mohammed. The names of the identified militants are as follows:

Adil Rehman Dentu (21) Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28) Ehsan Ahmed Sheikh (23) Haris Nazir (20) Amir Nazir Wani (20) Yawar Ahmed Bhat Asif Ahmed Khande (24) Naseer Ahmed Wani (21) Shahid Ahmed Kute (27) Amir Ahmed Dar Adnan Safi Dar Zubair Ahmed Wani (39) Haroon Rashid Ganai (32) Zakir Ahmed Gani (29)

These militants are believed to be actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, contributing to the ongoing unrest in the region. Authorities have vowed to take strict action to neutralize these threats and ensure the safety of civilians in the region. The arrest of these individuals is crucial for dismantling the network of local militants aiding cross-border terrorism.