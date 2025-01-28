Man admitted to hospital goes missing, found dead on nearby building's terrace in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The deceased's family members outside the hospital

In a startling incident, a man was mysteriously found dead on the terrace of a building near the hospital where he was admitted for liver treatment in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The incident created anxiety among the local residents as family members of the deceased accused the hospital administration of serious negligence.

The victim named Sanjeev Jat (45) was a resident of Hetamsar village and was admitted to Aruni Hospital in Jhunjhunu on January 23 due to liver problems. His health was improving, but he was found missing from the hospital bed around 4:00 am on January 27. The hospital administration and Sanjeev's family looked for him, but despite searching all day, he was not found. Later on Monday night, Sanjeev's body was found on the roof of another building behind the hospital.

What did the family say?

Sanjeev's cousin Hoshiyaar Singh has made serious allegations against the hospital management. He said that Sanjeev was missing since Sunday night, but the hospital neither informed the family nor the police. Hoshiyar Singh alleged that if the hospital had been cautious, Sanjeev's life could have been saved. He has registered a case of Sanjeev's death in the police station.

Family protests with body outside hospital

After Sanjeev's body was found, the angry family members and villagers staged a dharna in front of the hospital. They demanded strict action against the hospital management and doctors and demanded that the hospital be sealed. The angry protesters also refused to take the body, which made the situation even more tense.

RAF deployed

Seeing the situation escalating, the administration deployed RAC (Rapid Action Force) personnel to protect the hospital at night. Jhunjhunu Police DSP Virendra Sharma and Kotwali Thanadhikari Narayan Singh talked to the protesters, but the talks were unsuccessful.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation and are trying to find out how Sanjeev disappeared from the hospital and what was the reason behind his death.

(Reported by: Amit Sharma)