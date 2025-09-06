Jaipur: Two dead, several injured as old building collapses near Subhash Chowk area | Video Jaipur building collapse: According to ADCP North Durg Singh Rajpurohit, the collapsed building housed around 19 tenants. Of these residents, seven were injured in the incident, with two individuals succumbing to their injuries.

Jaipur:

In Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area near Ramkumar Dhawai’s Street, a portion of an old residential building collapsed late last night, resulting in at least two deaths and multiple injuries. The Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Amit Sharma, attributed the incident to the weakening of the structure caused by prolonged rain and dampness over the past few days.

Residents trapped and injured

According to ADCP North Durg Singh Rajpurohit, the building housed around 19 tenants. Out of them, seven were injured in the collapse, with two succumbing to their injuries. The police received reports between 1:15 and 1:30 am and promptly dispatched personnel along with Civil Defence teams to the site.

Emergency response underway

Rescue operations are ongoing as the injured- including five individuals currently undergoing medical treatment at the hospital- receive medical care. Authorities continue to assess the building's stability and investigate the extent of damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in the region.

The incident highlights the risks posed by neglected infrastructure during adverse weather conditions, continuous rainfall in Jaipur, emphasising the need for urgent preventive measures and maintenance of old residential buildings.

The rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, likely at isolated places, over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch on September 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Gujarat, East Rajasthan and South West Rajasthan from September 6 to 7.

"Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September with exceptionally heavy rainfall (30 cm) over Gujarat region 06th; East Rajasthan on 06th and southwest Rajasthan on 07th September, 2025," IMD said in a statement.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 08th; Uttarakhand on 6 and 7; Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th; Punjab on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on 10 and 11; East Rajasthan on 8 September; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 06th; West Rajasthan on 06th; East Rajasthan on 07th September," the statement added.