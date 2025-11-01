Jaipur: 6th class girl student dies at Neerja Modi School, death triggers outcry over alleged negligence Jaipur: Following the incident, the school administration reportedly cleaned the site and removed all traces of blood. This act directly violates legal requirements that mandate preservation of evidence at any incident scene.

Jaipur:

A tragic incident unfolded at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area when a sixth class student reportedly fell from the sixth floor of the building, leading to her death. The incident has shaken students, parents, and school staff, with questions mounting over the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Crime scene tampered before police arrival

According to eyewitnesses and initial reports, the school administration allegedly washed the spot where the girl fell before police arrived at the scene. Witnesses claim water was poured over the area, erasing critical evidence, though faint traces of blood were still visible. This apparent attempt to clean the site prematurely has sparked serious concerns about possible evidence tampering and has brought the school’s administration under intense scrutiny.

Claims of academic pressure

Preliminary information suggests that the girl jumped from the rooftop during school hours. Some students and parents allege that she had been under pressure from her teachers, though these claims remain unverified. The police have not ruled out the possibility of harassment or emotional distress as potential factors behind the incident.

Police treating case as suicide, probe underway

According to Jaipur Police, the student herself reached the sixth floor from a lower level before the fall took place. The case is currently being treated as a suspected suicide, but investigations are ongoing to determine whether any negligence or external pressure contributed to her death.

Lakhan Singh, SHO, Mansarovar Police Station, said, "She is a girl from the 6th grade. After receiving information about her falling from the roof, we reached Metro Mas Hospital, where she lost her life. Her parents have reached the site. We are collecting the witnesses. No written or verbal complaint has been submitted yet."

Student death at Jaipur school raises serious questions

Questions over safety and conduct

The death has once again raised alarms over student safety in elite private institutions and the handling of emergencies within school premises. Parents and locals have expressed outrage at the school’s alleged mishandling of the scene, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability from the authorities as well as the school administration.