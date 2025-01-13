Jaipur: 75-year-old retired IAS officer allegedly assaulted over Rs 10 fare dispute by bus conductor | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab

A 75-year-old retired IAS officer, R.L. Meena, was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur following a dispute over a Rs 10 extra fare. The incident occurred on Friday when Meena, travelling on a city bus, was not dropped at his intended stop on Agra Road.

According to police reports, Meena was supposed to alight at the Kanota bus stand, but the bus conductor, Ghanshyam Sharma, failed to inform him when the stop arrived. As a result, the bus continued to the next stop at Nayla. When Meena refused to pay the additional fare of Rs 10 for the extra distance travelled, a heated argument broke out between the two.

During the confrontation, the conductor reportedly pushed Meena. In retaliation, the retired officer slapped the conductor. Following this, the conductor allegedly physically assaulted Meena. The altercation was captured in a video that later surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Meena filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kanota police station on Saturday, accusing the conductor of assault. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Jaipur City Transport Services Limited, which operates the bus services, suspended Ghanshyam Sharma following the complaint for misconduct.

This incident has sparked public outrage, particularly because of the involvement of a senior citizen and a retired bureaucrat. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the role of the bus staff in the matter.

The case has also raised concerns about the safety and treatment of passengers on public transport in the city, with calls for more stringent measures to ensure proper conduct by staff members.