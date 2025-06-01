IMD issues rain and storm alerts, western disturbance brings relief to Rajasthan IMD forecasts continued rain and thunderstorms in Rajasthan due to a new western disturbance, while heavy rainfall disrupts life in Northeast India.

Jaipur:

The recent spell of rainfall due to an active western disturbance has brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in several districts of eastern and western Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this weather relief is likely to continue, with a fresh western disturbance expected to become active from Monday, June 2.

New western disturbance to trigger rain and thunderstorms from June 2

According to the IMD, a new western disturbance is likely to impact the region starting June 2, bringing with it thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds. Gusts could reach speeds of 50–60 km/h during this period, and the wet weather is likely to continue through June 4. A weather alert has been issued for multiple districts anticipating thunderstorm activity with rain.

Rajasthan weather: Cooler days ahead

The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures across Rajasthan are expected to stay below 45°C for the next 4–5 days. Light to moderate showers are likely in parts of eastern Rajasthan, including cities like Udaipur, Shekhawati, Bikaner, and Jaipur. However, most of southern Rajasthan is expected to remain dry. The weather shift marks a significant change after weeks of intense heat, providing welcome relief to residents.

Yellow alert issued for several districts

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Nagaur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, and Dholpur. The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rain in these areas. Residents are advised to stay cautious during this period.

Heavy rainfall disrupts life in northeast india

While Rajasthan is seeing moderate relief, the northeastern states of India are grappling with extreme weather conditions. Continuous rainfall has caused widespread disruption, including landslides in several areas. Reports suggest that at least 30 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. The IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the region for the next few days.

The contrasting weather conditions across the country highlight the ongoing impact of monsoonal patterns and western disturbances. While Rajasthan gets a break from the heat, emergency measures are being taken in the Northeast to manage the impact of floods and landslides.