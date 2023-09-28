Rajasthan: 20-year-old government job aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 20-year-old government job aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Kota area of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. According to the police, he hanged himself in his house in the Kunhari area in Kota.

DSP Khiv Singh Rathore said that Tanveer Khan's body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon hanging in his rented house at Krishna Vihar Colony, where he resided with his father and younger sister.

No suicide not recovered

Sub-Inspector at Kunhari police station Naval Kishore said that they have not recovered any suicide note from the deceased's room and the exact reason for the suspected suicide remains to be ascertained.

SI Kishore said that Khan was preparing on his own for competitive exams and was not enrolled with any coaching centre. He further said that the family hailed from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

'Had a private job offer'

Based on the initial investigation, it was revealed that Tanveer, who had completed Class 12, had received a recent job offer in the private sector with a substantial salary. However, his father, who worked as a chemistry teacher at a coaching institute, opposed his taking the private job and insisted that he continue preparing for a government job, said police.

The police said that the body was handed over to the deceased's father after post-mortem. A case has been lodged in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Woman, son dies by suicide over financial crisis in Kota

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old died after falling from 15th floor of high-rise building in Noida