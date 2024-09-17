Dausa: Portion of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, inaugurated last year, caves in, traffic affected | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A big crater is developed after a part of road caves in

A portion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district caved in, causing traffic disruption. The pothole has been formed due to the soil sinking following rains in the region. The pit was spotted at pillar number 182.300 near Bhandarej Interchange.

The video of the pit exposed the negligence of the construction company. As soon as the pit was noticed, the NHAI officials swang into action and rushed to the spot. However, there was no loss of life due to the pit on the middle of the road. A team of the construction company started maintenance work on the affected portion of the road.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passes through many districts of Rajasthan. Vehicles run at the high speed on the India's largest eight-lane expressway.

Roads badly damaged due to heavy rains

The roads in the district have been badly damaged due to heavy rains this monsoon season. Deep potholes were formed at many places on the expressway.

The country's longest expressway - Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - is being constructed at a cost of about 90,000 crores. Its Sohna-Dausa section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhanawad on February 12, 2023. After which operations started between Dausa and Delhi.

(Report by Mahesh Bohra)

Also read: WATCH: CCTV captures moment when Hezbollah member carrying pager exploded in Beirut supermarket