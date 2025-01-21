Dalit youth brutally beaten up for touching water pot in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dalit man beaten by brick kiln owner in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

In a shocking incident, a Dalit tractor driver was brutally beaten up by a brick kiln owner for touching a water vessel in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. Police officials said that the incident took place on Saturday at a brick kiln under the Pacheri Kalan police station area when tractor driver Chiman Lal Meghwal had gone there to get bricks.

Brick kiln owner took victim to Haryana

According to police, when Chiman Lal started drinking water from the pot, kiln owner Vinod Yadav kicked him. Police said that after this Vinod and two other people took him to Rewari in Haryana by car and beat him with a belt and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the family to release him.

Police said that he was released after his brother gave him money. Police Sub Inspector Rajpal said on Tuesday that the victim lodged a case in this regard on Sunday. According to Rajpal, the driver had injury marks on his body and was treated at the Community Health Centre.

The police officer said that the victim had alleged that he was beaten up for drinking water from the pot. He said that the investigation was still going on in the case and further action would be taken after the investigation.

(With inputs from Amit Sharma)