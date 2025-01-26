Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan, Sikar shivers at 3.5 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : X Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan

Extreme cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan. Sikar district recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. It also predicted chilly conditions to pertain for three more days in some parts of the state. The night temperatures in the capital Jaipur were 8 degrees Celsius, weather department said.

According to the department, Churu registered a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, followed by 4.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.0 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 5.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and Alwar each. Dabok logged a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees, followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali and Bikaner each and 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, it added.

The night temperatures in the capital Jaipur were 8 degrees Celsius, weather department said. The Meteorological Department has said that the weather in the state will remain mainly dry during the coming week. However, due to the influence of northern winds, the minimum and maximum temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees in the coming two-three days.

Highest temperature in the last 24 hours were recorded to be 26.8 degrees in ER Road, 26.1 in Jalore, 25.6 in Chittorgarh, 25.4 in Jodhpur City, 25.7 in Barmed, 25.6 in Dungarpur and 25.8 degrees in Dausa.

Lowest temperature was recorded at 1.8 degrees in Mount Abu, 3 in Nagaur, 3.3 in Fatehpur, 3.5 in Sikar, 3.8 in Karauli, 4.3 in Dausa, 4.4 degree in Churu. Meteorological Center Jaipur has predicted that from January 25 to January 31, the weather is likely to remain dry in all areas of the eastern and western parts of the state.

Cold conditions in North India

Along with Rajasthan, several other parts of the North India are also suffering from severe cold conditions. In Kashmir, the minimum temperature dipped on Saturday and the Met office predicts mostly dry weather till the end of the month. Night temperatures dropped further across the Kashmir valley as the cold tightened its grip.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 3.3 degrees, the Met office said.

Further, cold weather conditions prevailed in many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Ferozepur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, intense chill also prevailed in Faridkot and Gurdaspur, which recorded respective lows of 3.4 and 3.5 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)