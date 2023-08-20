Body of missing 10-year-old boy found with throat slit in Rajasthan's Alwar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday

The body of a 10-year-old boy, who had been missing, was found with her throat slit in a field in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said. Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday while he was playing outside his home in Shahjahanpur. Following this, his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Neemrana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amir Hasan has stated that based on initial evidence, it appears that the boy was murdered by unidentified individuals. They used a sharp weapon to slit his throat and also stabbed him in the stomach.

"We have started investigating all angles behind the crime. The accused will be arrested soon,'' Hasan said. The DSP said that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is underway.

Body of seer found with limbs tied

Earlier on August 14, the body of a 72-year-old seer with hands, legs and mouth tied was found in Rajasthan's Kuchaman district. The seer, Mohan Das, had been living in the Rasal village for the last 15 years. He was found dead by villagers in the morning following which they informed the police, they said.

Police said the saint had gone to sleep in his room on Sunday night after talking to villagers in the evening. On Monday, the villagers found him lying dead on the floor.

(With PTI inputs)

