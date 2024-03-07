Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi announces 5 guarantees for youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced 5 guarantees targeting the young generation as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Banswara, Rajasthan. The rally saw senior Congress leaders including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the state leadership addressing the rally.

Rahul Gandhi promised to fill government vacancies and said, “There are 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs in the country. After assuming power, on a priority basis, we'll provide 30 lakh jobs."

Rahul Gandhi further announced an apprenticeship for graduates and diploma students in govt. Offices, and said, “Congress will provide apprenticeship opportunities to all the youth of India. This apprenticeship will be offered to graduates and diploma students in government offices and private companies. We will make this apprenticeship a law, similar to MNREGA.

Under this apprenticeship, youth will be given training for one year, and a stipend of Rs.1 lakh will be provided during the training.”

Rahul Gandhi also stated how the Congress govt will act strictly on paper leaks, and said, “To prevent the paper leak issue, Congress will bring a law against the paper leaks. Also, Govt will only conduct the competitive exams there won't be any outsourcing.”

The Wayanad MP assured startup funds and social security for gig workers, and said, “Social security of gig workers, will make a law across the country.”

“We will create a startup fund with Rs.5000 crores to support the youth who are willing to start small businesses. This startup will have access to every district in the country.” he added.