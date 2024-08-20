Six accused in Ajmer blackmail case sentenced to life imprisonment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture for representation purpose

The district court has sentenced life imprisonment to 6 culprits of the country's biggest sex scandal that took place 32 years ago in Ajmer. Along with this, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has also been imposed on them. Accused Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohil Gani, Syed Zameer Hussain have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

All six accused were present in the court at the time of sentencing. One of the accused, Iqbal Bhati, was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in an ambulance. The remaining accused were already in the court. The charge sheet against these six accused was presented on June 23, 2001. The hearing was completed in July this year.