20 stranded in jungle amid tiger safari in Ranthambore as guide leaves after vehicle develops snag

As many as 20 tourists were left stranded in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur after their safari vehicle broke down mid-route on Saturday evening. The guide accompanying them left saying that he would come back with a replacement vehicle, PTI reported.

After this, the tourists remained stranded in darkness and fear from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. A video has also surfaced in which children can be seen sitting in the dark using mobile flashlights, and the sound of crying can be heard. The incident came to light after several people stuck in the jungle shared videos on social media about their situation, prompting the park authorities to take action

Several suspended as forest department launches probe

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad, three canter drivers and the guide involved have been temporarily banned from entering the park while an investigation is underway.

"A detailed inquiry has been assigned to Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap," Dhakad informed PTI on Sunday.

The banned individuals include canter drivers Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary, and Liaqat Ali, along with the guide, Mukesh Kumar Bairwa.

The incident occurred in Zone 6 of the park. After the vehicle broke down, the guide left to arrange another one, which took him about 30 minutes. As darkness began to fall, frustration grew among the tourists, leading to heated arguments with the guide, some of which were captured on video.

Animal-human conflict in Ranthambore National Park

Earlier in June, a man was killed by a tiger in the Jogi Mahal area in Ranthambore. This was the third such death in less than two months. The victim, Radheshyam, was a caretaker at a Jain temple in Ranthambore Fort.

As per the police, the tiger attacked him when he had gone to relieve himself early in the morning.

"The body bore deep neck wounds. The tiger partially ate the flesh around the buttocks and thighs," PTI quoted an official as saying.