Image Source : INDIA TV Tarkishore Prasad elected as leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar

Tarkishore Prasad elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, informed Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday. The decision was taken during the party's meeting, in which Modi suggested that a youth leader should be made the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state.

Prasad has been elected as the MLA from Katihar seat in Bihar polls 2020. Meanwhile, Modi was elected as leader of BJP Vidhan Mandal in Bihar. However, the decision on the Deputy CM is not yet clear.

According to sources, Bihar might have two deputy chief ministers this time. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are expected to be made new deputy chief ministers of Bihar.

Earlier in the morning, Nitish Kumar has been chosen as the chief minister of Bihar yet again, in the meeting. He went to the Governor's House in Patna to present a list of 125 newly-elected MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan to lay his claim for the formation of the new government.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar back as CM, Sushil Modi his deputy: The duo remains