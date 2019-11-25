Coming at 7 pm: Sena-NCP-Congress to parade 162 MLAs before media

Image Source : PTI File Image

In a show of strength, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has decided to parade 162 MLAs before the media today, challenging the Governor to "come and watch" for himself. The MLAs have been summoned to Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai at 7 pm. The move comes amid an ongoing political drama in the state which is witnessing an unprecedented sequence of events. Early on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebelled to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister in the state. Both Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and BJP are claiming numbers are in their favour. The matter has now reached the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said their 162 MLAs will be seen together for the first time. He also asked the Governor to come and watch himself.

We are all one and together , watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm , come and watch yourself @maha_governor pic.twitter.com/hUSS4KoS7B — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 25, 2019

"The idea is to turn the public perception towards us. Once we parade 162 MLAs in one hall, entire nation will come to know that BJP is playing a dirty game in Maharashtra by misusing office of the governor," said an NCP leader. The MLAs of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress are currently staying at different hotels in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. A bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.

The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered on Monday itself, which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. When Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister on November 23, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had granted him 14 days to prove majority in the House.

