Ailing Ramvilas Paswan to announce son Chirag as new LJP chief

Image Source : PTI Ramvilas Paswan to announce son Chirag as new LJP chief

Ailing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ramvilas Paswan may hand over the party's reins to his son, Chirag Paswan, on Tuesday.

The LJP is holding its national working committee meeting at Ramvilas Paswan's 12 Janpath residence. The meeting is also being attended by the party's state chiefs.

The meeting will build a consensus over Chirag Paswan's name as the party's new chief. The announcement may be made around 1.30 p.m.

Paswan Senior may work as the founder-trustee of the party post the announcement.

ALSO READ | Parties like SP, BSP, RJD will shut shop by 2020: Ram Vilas Paswan

ALOS READ | 15 parties got fewer votes than NOTA in 2019 polls