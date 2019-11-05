Ailing Ramvilas Paswan to announce son Chirag as new LJP chief

Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
The LJP is holding its national working committee meeting at Ramvilas Paswan's 12 Janpath residence. The meeting is also being attended by the party's state chiefs.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 12:33 IST
Ailing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ramvilas Paswan may hand over the party's reins to his son, Chirag Paswan, on Tuesday.

The LJP is holding its national working committee meeting at Ramvilas Paswan's 12 Janpath residence. The meeting is also being attended by the party's state chiefs.

The meeting will build a consensus over Chirag Paswan's name as the party's new chief. The announcement may be made around 1.30 p.m.

Paswan Senior may work as the founder-trustee of the party post the announcement.

