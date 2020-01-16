BJP ties up with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh

Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
In a major political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ally with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement came after a crucial meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday.

January 16, 2020
In a major political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ally with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement came after a crucial meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan said: "BJP and JSP will work together to come to power in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh. We will work for the people of the state together."

Earlier on January 13, BJP working President JP Nadda met Pawan Kalyan in New Delhi. The two parties agreed to work together in Andhra Pradesh in view of the situation arising out of YSR Congress (YSRCP) government's proposal to shift the state capital out of Amaravati.

JP Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan along with Tejaswi Surya. Pawan Kalyan's JSP announced a tie up with BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

 

