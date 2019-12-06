Friday, December 06, 2019
     
3.18 lakh children missing since 2014: Smriti Irani

The details of missing children were reported on web portals TrackChild and 'Khoya-Paya' which are used to track them. The data is from January 1, 2014 to December 4, 2019, the Union minister said.

New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2019 19:27 IST
A total of 3.18 lakh children, including 52,272 in Madhya Pradesh, have gone missing in the country since 2014 , Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Irani presented the data according to which Madhya Pradesh was followed by West Bengal with 47,744 such children and Gujarat (43,658).

