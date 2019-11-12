Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: President accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates

Shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the "requisite letter of support", the NCP, which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra, on Monday night got an invite from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking it to express "willingness and ability to form a government". The Sena is trying to form a non-BJP government in the state with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Monday night, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party could not submit the requisite letter of support to the governor.

After meeting the governor, state unit NCP president Jayant Patil said the party will discuss the issue with its ally, the Congress, and get back to the governor by or before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Here are the LIVE updates:

09:33 am: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from Union council of ministers, says official spokesperson

09: 15 am: Sanjay Raut in an early morning tweet said, "A boat does not cross if it fears the waves, those who try never lose. We will triumph, indeed."

"लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती,

कोशीश करने वालों की कभी हार नही होती ।'

बच्चन.

हम होंगे कामयाब..

जरूर होंगे... — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 12, 2019

08:39 am: Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray likely to meet Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai's Madh Island resort after 10 am.

08:17 am: NCP core committee meeting at 1:00 pm today

08:13 am: NCP MLAs to meet at 11:00 am in Mumbai, to hold discussions on government formation in Maharashtra

08:08 am: Congress to hold a meeting with its leaders at 10:00 am today

