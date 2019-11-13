Fadnavis was always our choice for CM, Sena's demands unacceptable: Amit Shah's first reaction on Maharashtra

Fadnavis was always our choice for CM, Sena's demands unacceptable: Amit Shah's first reaction on Maharashtra Day after imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah termed Shiv Sena's demands "unacceptable" and maintained that Devendra Fadnavis had always been their choice for Chief Minister.