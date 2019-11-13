Fadnavis was always our choice for CM, Sena's demands unacceptable: Amit Shah's first reaction on Maharashtra

Day after imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah termed Shiv Sena's demands "unacceptable" and maintained that Devendra Fadnavis had always been BJP's choice for Chief Minister.
Amit Shah on Maharashtra: Top Quotes
- Before elections PM and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us
- Before this, in no state was so much time given,18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor.
- Even today if anyone has the numbers they can approach the Governor. The Governor has not denied chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Govt’.