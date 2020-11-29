Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take more time, higher command yet to respond: Yediyurappa

Image Source : PTI Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take more time: Yediyurappa

The Karnataka Cabinet expansion may take some more time as the higher commands are yet to hold talks regarding the reshuffling and expansion of the Cabinet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday. While he was leaving for Chitradurga from the authorised residence 'Cauvery' to participate in various programs in Chitradurga and Shimoga district Chief Minister Yediyurappa said, "We have to wait (for cabinet expansion)."

The Cabinet expansion may take more time as the Chief Minister has not received any message and approval from the high command leaders.

Yediyurappa has issued a statement to the media saying, "We both have to wait for the Cabinet expansion".

Karnataka Chief Minister has already travelled twice to Delhi to get permission for reshuffle or Cabinet expansion but he has not received any message regarding the Karnataka Cabinet.

There are many aspirants including those who joined BJP before government formation, curiously waiting for permission from high command to see their names in Ministers' list. However, Yediyurappa has today clarified that once again these aspirants have to wait for some more time.

Earlier on Friday, while stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister had said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.

Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

(With ANI inputs)