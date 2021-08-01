Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka Cabinet expansion won't take a week, CM Bommai says direction from central leadership by tomorrow

Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a direction from the BJP high command on the cabinet expansion was likely by tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with the officials, Bommai said the cabinet expansion won't take a week.

"I expect it today or tomorrow," Bommai said in response to a query on whether it would take a week for him to receive directions from the party high command.

Bommai was on July 28 sworn in as the Chief Minister following the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa who resigned on July 26. He is the lone cabinet member of his government as of now.

On the flood relief measures, the CM said he has convened a meeting with the senior officials to discuss the flood situation, funds for rescue and relief operations.

He has sought details from officials of various districts about the measures taken so far and directed them to prepare a list of steps to be taken on a priority basis.

Earlier on Friday, Bommai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass after which he said the expansion of the state cabinet could take place within the next week keeping in view the rising Covid cases and floods in some districts.

Bommai said he explained the necessity of "early cabinet expansion" at his meeting with BJP President JP Nadda.

