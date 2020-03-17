Gujarat: More Congress MLAs' resignations in line, says Nitin Patel

Gujarat: Still more Congress MLAs resignations in line, says Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said that there are talks of still more Congress MLAs tendering their resignations in the coming days. He also said that all those who wanted to join the saffron party are welcome.

After the house proceedings of the Gujarat state assembly, Nitin Patel on Monday told reporters, "As I hear, there will be more resignations tendered from the Gujarat Congress legislators in the coming days. We are just watching the time."

"As I have earlier said that there is internal groupism within the Congress and I reiterate that they can take them wherever they like, but many of their MLS have made up their minds to work for the BJP, impressed by our party's work. Those who are willing to go by the parties ideology are welcome in the BJP."

"In Gujarat Congress, only some leaders have a saying in the party, whereas many other members are not given importance. The Gujarat Congress leaders do not even heed to the central high command's decisions as it was evident in the name selections for Gujarat Rajya Sabha," added Patel.

Jitu vaghani, the state BJP President said, "There will be cross voting by the Congress members in the Rajya Sabha elections and we will be easily winning all the three seats."

Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress MLA Jeetu Chaudhari from Kaprada constituency has gone incommunicado for last two days.

