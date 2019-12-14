Image Source : FILE Giriraj Singh slams Rahul for using 'Savarkar' surname

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the statement he made during Bharat Bachao rally in the capital. Singh said: "Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable."

The Minister tagged a picture of Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka. "Who are these three? Are they common people of India?"

वीर सावरकर तो सच्चे देशभक्त थे...उधार का सरनेम लेने से कोई गांधी नहीं होता ,कोई देशभक्त नहीं बनता..देशभक्त होने के लिए रगों में शुद्ध हिंदुस्तानी रक्त चाहिए।

वेश बदलकर बहुतों ने हिंदुस्तान को लूटा है अब यह नहीं होगा।

यह तीनों कौन है ??क्या यह तीनों देश के आम नागरिक हैं?? pic.twitter.com/NTBzJhCXDI — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP while addressing 'Bharat Bachao rally' in the capital. He said he would not apologise for speaking the truth. "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise for speaking the truth".

Rahul courted controversy over his "rape in India" remark at an election rally in Godda, Jharkhand, which led to ruckus in Parliament. The BJP had sought apology from Rahul for making that statement.

ALSO READ | Congress stoking violence over amended Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Owaisi urges SC to lift veil of unholy nexus between CAA, NRC