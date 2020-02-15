Image Source : PTI Facing flak, 'missing' Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol comes to town

Bollywood star-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Saturday announced he will start his party programmes in his Punjab constituency Gurdaspur. Sharing lighter moments with children, he tweeted:

"Aaj apane Lok Sabha Gurdasapur main party kaarya kram on kee shuruaat bachchon ke saath kuch meethe lamhon se kar raha hoon (Today I am starting the party programmers in my Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur with some sweet moments with children."

Deol has often faced locals' ire for ignoring and remain missing from his constituency. Posters surfaced in public places across Pathankot town, including at its railway station, saying, "search for missing MP Sunny Deol".

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. Pathankot falls under the Gurdaspur constituency.

Earlier, first-time Member of Parliament Deol faced criticism by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his "aide" to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf. The decision has not gone well with the BJP too. Deol had announced that Palheri will look after the affairs of his constituency on his behalf.

