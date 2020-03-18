Efforts to quarantine me political vendetta: Ex-Goa Tourism Minister Mickky Pacheco

Image Source : FACEBOOK A file photo of Mickky Pacheco

Former Tourism Minister and Opposition politician Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco on Wednesday alleged, that the BJP-led coalition government was targeting him and trying to quarantine him to dissuade him from campaigning against the ruling party ahead of the March 22 Zilla Panchayat polls.

Speaking to IANS Pacheco said, that three teams from the state Health Department had landed at his residence in Betalbatim village in South Goa to escort him to the quarantine centre, but he had refused to co-operate with them on account of the alleged political vendetta.

"I will not go to quarantine because there is no reason for it. This is political vendetta because I am campaigning against the BJP candidates in the Zilla Panchayat elections," Pacheco said.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had created a stir on Wednesday, when he told a press conference, that there were "prominent people" including a politician, who was travelling in a flight from Dubai to Goa enroute Bengaluru, along with a Bengaluru-based 67-year-old lady a" among other passengers a" who was eventually tested positive in the Karnataka capital.

"Around her, there were prominent people, who were there. A team has gone to trace and quarantine them. It is important to quarantine them. Everybody is equal. It is to do with the lives of the people," Rane had said.

The comment triggered a speculation in the political circles about the identity of the politician.

When Pacheco was contacted for comment, he confirmed that he was onboard the same flight which left Dubai on March 8 and reached Goa on March 9 enroute Bengaluru, but said, that there was no one seated in the four rows of seats near him.

"I was seated in the fourth row on the AI-994 from Dubai to Goa enroute Bengaluru. But there was no one the five rows behind me. Then how can I contract coronavirus. This is being done to harass me in front of my supporters and family," Pacheco said.

The former Minister also said, that he had ordered three government medical teams who had landed at his residence to take him to a quarantine centre, out of his house.