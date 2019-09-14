Centre's economic situation delicate, claims MP CM Kamal Nath

Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Centre was in a "delicate condition" financially due to economic slowdown in the country. He added that MP was less affected by the economic downturn as it was primarily an agrarian state.

"The economic condition of the Centre is very delicate. It is being exposed in front of the country. So, we (state government) can seek their help in a limited way. MP is relatively less affected by the economic slowdown as ours is an agrarian state," Nath told reporters here.

"If our agriculture sector remains strong, then the state will continue to be strong," he added.

He said the 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh' investors' meet to be held in Indore next month will highlight the investment that has come to the state due to the efforts of his government.

"At the conference, the investors themselves will explain why they are investing in MP," he said.

Earlier, addressing the 'Leadership Conclave' of the on the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Nath said the state government would provide all support to investors, and asked industrialists and businessmen to be brand ambassadors of the state.

Queried on losses to farmers due to bountiful monsoon, Nath said, "I have been told that rainfall at some places in the state broke records of last 70 years. We will give fair compensation to farmers affected by excessive rainfall."

He brushed aside reports of infighting in the state Congress, claiming there were no disputes in the ruling dispensation.

