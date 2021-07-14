Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE In multipronged attack, Congress plans to gherao BJP in Parliament over border, unemployment, farmer issues

The Congress party has stepped up its offensive to gherao the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament as part of its multi-pronged attack. The grand-old-party members met on Wednesday to brainstorm strategy to counter the saffron party on various issues.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and conclude on August 13. This will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19.

According to sources, the Parliamentary Strategy Committee meeting of the Congress party finalised a range of issues to cash in, including unemployment, border, inflation, farmer protests, internal security, Rafael, and "Covid mismanagement".

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asked all the party MPs to make sure same issues are raised in both the houses of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge was directed to coordinate with other opposition parties and bring them onboard to extend support to the Congress party on the mentioned issues.

The party has decided not to change the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a decision much-awaited, with some prompting Rahul Gandhi's name for the post. For now, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will continue as the LoP.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alongwith other parliamentarians of his party, walked out of a meeting of the defence committee, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy wanted the border issue to be discussed as part of the agenda, however, the chairman of the committee refused, sources told India TV.

