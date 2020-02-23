Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha denies he endorsed Pak Prez Alvi's concerns over Kashmir

A file photo of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday rejected Pakistan President Rashid Alvi's claim that the actor-turned-politician "endorsed" his concerns over the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after India revoked its special status.

Sinha, 74, who was on a "personal" visit to Pakistan to attend a wedding there, met President Alvi after receiving a "surprise" invitation from him at the Governor's House in Lahore on Saturday.

"We were very touched by this gesture of the President of Pakistan and we reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. I had attended the Honorable President's son's wedding a few years back in Karachi, so I have known the family very well," Sinha said in a tweet.

Terming it a "great meeting of minds", Sinha said they discussed social and cultural issues but not politics.

"...Though the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards. We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics was discussed," he said.

"Nothing political or official about it. My friends, well-wishers and supporters and of course the media should realise that one shouldn't discuss the politics or policies of countries on foreign soil when one isn't competent, qualified & authorised by the Govt," he said.

Sinha's remarks came after Alvi's office said in a tweet that Sinha had "endorsed" concern of the Pakistan President over the "lockdown" in Kashmir, following the Indian government's August 5 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Sinha has visited Pakistan on several occasions in the past owing to his closeness to the country's former president Zia-ul-Haq.