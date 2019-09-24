Image Source : FILE Cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab needs me: Capt. Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, said he “cannot think of quitting” as long as Punjab people need him.

Taking on to Twitter, Singh said, Punjab and its people suffered for 10 years under the SAD-BJP rule and it is his commitment to wipe the memories of those dark years and restore the state’s No. 1 position.

"I cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab's people need me. My people suffered for 10 years under the SAD rule and its my commitment that I will wipe even the memories of those dark years and restore the state's #1 position. If that means contesting next Assembly polls, so be it," he tweeted.

Earlier on September 21, Singh said the Congress would easily win bypolls to all the four Assembly seats in the state.

The polling for the bypolls is scheduled on October 21 and the counting of the ballots will be held on October 24.

He said the party was fully geared to contest the upcoming by-elections on the back of the government's progressive and welfare programmes and schemes.

Earlier this month Singh told Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi that a wide majority of the promises made by his government had been fulfilled.

In a chat with media persons after reviewing the progress in implementation by his government on the manifesto promises with Gandhi - as part of a meeting convened by her with all Congress Chief Ministers, he said that he had apprised her that of the 161 promises made by his government, 140 had been implemented while the remaining were in the process of execution.

