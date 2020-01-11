Mamata meets PM Modi in Kolkata, asserts she is against CAA, NRC and NPR

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Mamata Banerjee has reiterated her opposition to CAA, NRC and NPR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met PM Narendra Modi in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress chief asserted again that she is against Nationwide Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The complete agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

The politically significant meeting between the two leaders took place a short time after the PM arrived in the city on a two-day visit.

The meeting comes at a time when new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

PM Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12 and other programmes.

(with PTI inputs)