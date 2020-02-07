Amit Shah wants BJP workers to ensure that votes are cast by 10 am

Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has instructed all party cadres to ensure that they cast their votes by 10 a.m

The most wildly anticipated Assembly elections are here, and as Delhi goes to polls on Saturday, Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has instructed all party cadres to ensure that they cast their votes by 10 a.m.Senior BJP leader has also instructed officials to be deployed at all the 13,750 polling booths on the day.

BJP sources said that Shah has issued a directive to the polling booth in-charges that it is not just bravery to cast votes, but they also need to exercise their franchise so that the BJP bags the maximum votes. Shah, who has crisscrossed the national capital launching scathing attack on the opposition during the week-long canvassing has also said that the party workers must be up at 6 a.m. on the polling day, and be the first to reach their booths and ensure that their votes were all cast by 10 a.m.

A BJP leader told that Shah believes that every man has a lot of daily chores. So if he rises early he gets to complete his quota and ensure results. That is the reason Shah explained that party workers should rise early and then can cast votes early. Shah has also been appealing to party supporters to vote in every situation till 10 a.m. at every booth. He has been asking for assurance from the party's supporters that they will get up at six in the morning on February 8 to vote and take people out of the house and reach the booth to vote.

In a rally held in Dwarka on February 4, Prime Minister Modi had also said that party workers should contact people from house to house on the day of polling.

BJP sources said that one of the concerns of the party is that a part of its core voters are not interested in voting. Voters sometimes take the day of voting as a holiday. The BJP has especially focused on such voters.

For this, booths have been assigned to the team headed by each booth in-charge. Each member of booth's team has been entrusted with the responsibility of getting people to vote.

